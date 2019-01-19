Ghaziabad facing solid waste dumping problem

With the authorities throwing up their hands, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) facing an acute problem of solid waste being dumped in the city and its garbage trucks being overloaded.
Mayor Asha Sharma said that after the closure of Pratap Vihar site and the opposition to the Vasundhara site, the dumping of waste has become a huge issue.
"The Pilkhuwa site is capable of handling only up to 200 tonnes of waste. Our trucks, when they went there loaded with garbage, were refused entry.
"At present we don't have any solution with us," Sharma.
