Have not received any letter from Union Home Ministry: Mamata

Chief Minister on Wednesday said the has not received any notice from the for taking disciplinary action against for allegedly violating service conduct rules.

"No such letter was received till this afternoon. At a meeting to discuss the business summit tomorrow, I asked the whether they had received any such letter. They said no," Banerjee said here.

She was replying to a query on reports from that the has asked the to take action against Kumar for his alleged violation of the (Conduct) Rules by attending the supremo's sit-in demonstration.

Banerjee was on a sit-in demonstration for close to 45 hours to protest CBI's attempt to question Kumar in a probe into the ponzi scheme scam. She called off the demonstration on Tuesday.

--IANS

dm/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)