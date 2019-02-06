Cabinet approves Calcutta High Court's circuit bench at Jalpaiguri

-
ALSO READ
Circuit bench in north Bengal's Jalpaiguri gets cabinet nod
Jalpaiguri circuit bench likely to be inaugurated in September
WB keen for quick inauguration of Jalpaiguri circuit bench
Cases stalling inauguration of Jalpaiguri circuit bench
Cal HC's Jalpaiguri circuit bench preparations almost complete
-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of a circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court at West Bengal's Jalpaiguri.
The bench will have jurisdiction over four districts: Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar.
According to an official release, the decision comes against the backdrop of the decision of the Calcutta High Court Full Court Meeting in 1988, the cabinet decision of June 2006 approving the setting up of high court circuit bench at Jalpaiguri and the visit by a team of judges led by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to the proposed site of the circuit bench on August 30, 2018 to assess the progress on infrastructure facilities there.
--IANS
ps/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU