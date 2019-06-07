'Haveli Mai Hungama' aims to expose suppression of women: Bhatia

of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and starrer 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', Zaveri Bhatia, is now turning with 'Haveli Mai Hungama' and she has said that her forthcoming film aims to expose double standards, hypocrisy and suppression of women in Indian households.

Zaveri Bhatia was interacting with the media to promote 'Haveli Mai Hungama' on Friday.

said, "The film is a whacky entertainer and it revolves around two Marwari families. It aims to expose the double standards, hypocrisy and suppression of women in Indian households, at the same time, we have been careful not to hurt anybody's sensibilities or sentiments. Since I grew up in a Marwari family, I have added my observations to give the realistic touch to the film."

Kiran also featured in Shah Rukh starrer 'Badshah' and in ' ' Hr also talked about acting in 'Haveli Main Hungama.' "Acting is and will be my first love. I am doing an interesting role in the film which has four intense characters and the film is about greed, obsession, power and the life beyond."

Apart from producing 'Haveli Mai Hungama', Kiran's production house is also backing films like 'Bole Chudiyan', ' Dusty' and 'Pyaar Ka Achaar'.

She is also venturing into digital space with the series, 'The consent, The Deal'.

