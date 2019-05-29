HC seeks Centre's response on plea over exam fees

The on Wednesday sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking directions to regulate fees charged for competitive examinations by various public bodies.

A Division Bench, comprising and Justice Brijesh Sethi, issued the notice on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Ateet Bansal through Charu Mathur.

The court has listed the matter for the next hearing on September 6.

Highlighting exorbitant charged by various public bodies as entrance fees for competitive and recruitment examinations, Bansal said, charging such fees was a clear violation of the fundamental rights.

The petitioner also stressed that no facility was being provided to students and candidates to keep safe their valuables, like and

He has sought direction to make the present "national career service" portal proper, functional, comprehensive advertisement to all central and state governments jobs and all such vacancies be compulsorily be posted on this portal.

He has sought necessary action against officers who advertise jobs, collect huge fees but don't fill the posts for years.

He has also sought direction to exempt the application fees from the goods and services tax (GST). The petitioner has demanded that the "right to access to equal opportunity to enter workforce" be made a facet of the Right to Life within the meaning of Article 21 of the Constitution.

