4 new medical colleges to start admission process in J&K

The admission process for four newly-established medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir will start soon, officials said.
Officials of the state health and medical education departments said they are likely to receive the letter of permission from the Medical Council of India (MCI) soon for admission to the four medical colleges.
Four hundred seats for the bachelor's degree in medicine and surgery would be filled in these colleges with each of them admitting 100 students during the admission process for the year 2019-2020.
The four new medical colleges have been set up in Anantnag, Baramulla, Kathua and Rajouri districts of the state.
Officials said addition of 400 MBBS seats will take the total number of seats available each year in all medical colleges in J&K to 900.
50 per cent seats in each medical college would be reserved for female candidates.
The state government has submitted the required undertakings of the colleges and shall also communicate to the Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) for increasing 400 seats in new medical colleges, one each in Anantnag, Baramulla, Rajouri and Kathua districts, they said.
The recruitment of staff and faculty for these medical colleges has been done in a transparent manner after inviting applications through a web portal, officials said.
