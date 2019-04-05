Heatwave conditions in national capital

-
Heatwave conditions gripped the national capital on Friday as the highest temperature reached 39.3 degrees Celsius -- five notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Private weather forecaster Skymet, on the other hand, said an observatory in Safdarjung here recorded a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius.
Parts of Delhi and surrounding regions are expected to witness dust storm and thunderstorm activities accompanied by rain on Friday night, Skymet has warned.
Minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius.
Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh was said to be the hottest place in the country on Friday, with mercury rising to 41.6 degrees Celsius.
On Thursday, Barmer in Rajasthan had recorded highest temperature at 44.4 degrees.
The IMD said rainfall is expected in West Bengal, Sikkim, parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha and in northeastern states owing to pre-monsoon activities.
--IANS
spk/nir
