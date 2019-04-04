Delhi, NCR to see temperatures soar intermittently in next 3 months: MeT department

and adjoining areas are likely to see temperatures soar as the area is set to see a heat wave in the upcoming three months according to the Meteorological Department (IMD).

" and adjoining areas may be hit by heat waves between the months of April, May, and June. The heat wave situation will only come in spells," Sunitha Devi, told ANI on Wednesday.

In April, temperatures in Haryana, Chandigarh, and New may rise up to 37-40 degrees Celsius before April 4.

"However, immediately after the temperature increase, we are expecting a western disturbance on the 5th and 6th of April. These areas may face a dust storm which will keep the heat wave from increasing," Devi said.

Parts of northwest (north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh) is likely to experience isolated thunderstorms or dust storms and gusty winds during the afternoon and evening hours of April 5 and 6 according to the forecasting department.

IMD in its seasonal outlook predicted average maximum temperature to be warmer than the normal for the next three months.

"The April to June season's average maximum temperatures are likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5 degree Celsius over most of the meteorological subdivisions from and some subdivisions from northwest India, " the department has predicted.

The season averaged maximum temperatures are likely to be warmer than normal by 0.50 degree Celsius to 1 degree Celsius over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidharbha, Marathawada, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Telangana.

Subdivisions from rest of the country are likely to experience near normal maximum temperatures (Departure from normal between -0.50 C and 0.50 C). The MeT department has also predicted predicted above normal heat wave conditions in regions that normally experience them or the core heat wave zone.

The seasonal average minimum and mean temperatures over West are likely to be above normal by more than 1.00C.

According to the IMD the current observations suggest a weak El Nino conditions are prevailing over the equatorial The latest MMCFS forecast indicates that these conditions are likely to persist during this period April-June.

Many states in the country especially Kerala, and coastal have been experiencing severe heat in March.

