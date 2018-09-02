Helicopter crashes near Afghan army base

A helicopter crashed on Sunday near an base in province, a said.

"The incident occurred at 7.55 a.m. near army Corps 209 Shaheen on the outskirts of provincial capital Mazar-i-Sharif. The chopper crashed shortly after taking off from the base and an investigation has been launched into the incident," the told

Initial information said the helicopter was carrying 10 people out of which three were rescued and fate of the remaining seven army personnel was not known immediately, he added.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)