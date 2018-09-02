JUST IN
Helicopter crashes near Afghan army base

IANS  |  Kabul 

A helicopter crashed on Sunday near an Afghan army base in Balkh province, a military spokesman said.

"The incident occurred at 7.55 a.m. near army Corps 209 Shaheen on the outskirts of provincial capital Mazar-i-Sharif. The chopper crashed shortly after taking off from the base and an investigation has been launched into the incident," the spokesman told Xinhua news agency.

Initial information said the helicopter was carrying 10 people out of which three were rescued and fate of the remaining seven army personnel was not known immediately, he added.

Sun, September 02 2018. 12:30 IST

