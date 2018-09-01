Modi promises all support to flood-hit Nagaland

on Saturday spoke to Chief Minister and took stock of the flood situation, assuring him of all support.

"Spoke to Chief Minister and took stock of the situation in the wake of floods in parts of the state. Assured all possible support to the state in the rescue and relief operations. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of and pray for everyone's wellbeing," tweeted.

Incessant rains since July have caused floods and landslides in several areas of the state claiming at least 12 lives and rendering hundreads homeless.

