Heritage conservation fest in Delhi from Jan 28

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A four-day cultural festival by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) here will celebrate 35 years of heritage conservation by the organisation, an official said on Sunday.

Scheduled to take place from January 28-31, the 'INTACH Utsav' will showcase glimpses of its work and create awareness amongst the people for their heritage.

"The Utsav will feature a variety of classical and folk music, dances, lectures, workshops, heritage walks and food stalls. A craft bazaar will simultaneously display the craft and textile heritage of the country," the INTACH said in a statement.

A detailed agenda for the festival can be found at culturalaffairs.intach.org

--IANS

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 20:26 IST

