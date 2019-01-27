I don't respect convention in music, religion: Ustad Amjad Ali Khan

Talking about the unifying power of music, maestro Ustad Ali Khan on Sunday said that he doesn't respect convention in or in and lamented the state of the 21st century world, driven by religious strife.

"I don't respect convention. It is a very unhealthy word. Even regarding religion, my father often told me all of us have a common God. In this 21st century, we are still fighting and killing each other on account of religion," Khan said here at the Literary Meet 2019.

The master of strings regretted that education has failed to instil compassion and kindness in human beings.

"How can a (person holding a degree like) PhD be radical or communal? This is the problem of the whole world, not only in India," he pointed out.

Expressing gratitude to the Almighty for the unifying power of music, Khan said, "I think the 21st century is the worst time for the world, which should have been the best time. People are afraid to travel internationally, there is a problem of security. Thank God that has connected the world whereas language creates barriers."

According to the Padma Vibhushan awardee, this message of common God and race should have been given by every but they don't talk as 'they are paid servants'.

"At this age, I want to give my opinion and share my thoughts with the people," he said.

About presentation and breaking convention, the legend said, "Presentation is a different art. Grammar and literature are important for everybody to learn but very few musicians realise the level of poetry. Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore was an amazing combination of a He took liberty in every Raga and I think only a genius can do that and the rest follow the convention".

As a young boy, he said, he did not like Rabindra Sangeet but later liked it due to Suchitra Mitra, one of the finest exponents of Rabindra Sangeet.

