Hero Cycles to invest Rs 400 cr in hi-tech cycle valley

Leading brand in cycles, Hero Cycles, will invest around Rs 400 crore in the project in Punjab, said here on Friday.

on Friday signed an agreement with the government for allotment of 100 acres of land in the which is coming up in 380 acres in Dhanansu in district.

The company will manufacture hi-tech cycles, e-bikes, and light engineering goods at the new plant.

The agreement was signed between Small Industries (PSIEC) and here in the presence of the

"The project shall attract around Rs 400 crore investment by and its suppliers/ancillaries and generate close to 1,000 direct employment opportunities. The industrial park will have a production capacity of four million bicycles per annum and the project shall be implemented within 36 months," the said.

Within the proposed project, Hero Cycles will develop its own anchor unit in 50 acres. In the remaining 50 acres, it will invite major national and international manufacturers as ancillary/vendor units.

The produces 10 million cycles annually, which accounts for 7.5 per cent of the world production, Munjal said.

"The upcoming Project would cater to 50 per cent demand of cycle production in and Europe," he added.

--IANS

js/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)