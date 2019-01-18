Samsung to launch Galaxy M10 for Rs 7,990, M20 for Rs 10,990

will launch two industry-first Galaxy 'M' in the under Rs 10,000 price segment in on January 28 that will be available on in from March 5.

M10 will start at Rs 7,990 and M20 from Rs 10,990, reliable industry sources told IANS on Friday.

will be the first country to launch the new series The 'M' series will also be available on Samsung's

The first-ever 'M' series with features like Infinity V display and massive battery power are being manufactured for the millennials at in Noida -- the world's largest mobile phone factory.

The new range comes with powerful display, camera, battery and a processor.

Galaxy M20 will house a massive 5,000mAh battery while M10 will house a 3,500mAh battery.

