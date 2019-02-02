Himachal CM reviews swine flu measures

-
-
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday reviewed measures to tackle swine flu in the state that saw 10 deaths with the disease.
The people must be sensitised about the disease so that timely treatment could be provided to the patients, Thakur told officials at a meeting here.
He said special medical teams must be deployed in those areas where the maximum number of cases have been reported.
The Chief Minister was informed that an isolation ward with a 12-bed facility has been set up at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here and one more intensive care unit with four beds has been added to the existing infrastructure so that this disease can be managed effectively.
Of a total 270 tests, 86 were found positive for swine flu.
