JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Health-Medicine

Modi attacks Congress over MP-Rajasthan farm policies

Fire breaks out in Apollo Hospital in Odisha

Business Standard

Himachal CM reviews swine flu measures

IANS  |  Shimla 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday reviewed measures to tackle swine flu in the state that saw 10 deaths with the disease.

The people must be sensitised about the disease so that timely treatment could be provided to the patients, Thakur told officials at a meeting here.

He said special medical teams must be deployed in those areas where the maximum number of cases have been reported.

The Chief Minister was informed that an isolation ward with a 12-bed facility has been set up at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here and one more intensive care unit with four beds has been added to the existing infrastructure so that this disease can be managed effectively.

Of a total 270 tests, 86 were found positive for swine flu.

--IANS

vg/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 16:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements