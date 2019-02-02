Himachal CM reviews swine flu measures

on Saturday reviewed measures to tackle in the state that saw 10 deaths with the

The people must be sensitised about the so that timely treatment could be provided to the patients, Thakur told officials at a meeting here.

He said special medical teams must be deployed in those areas where the maximum number of cases have been reported.

The was informed that an isolation ward with a 12-bed facility has been set up at the and Hospital here and one more intensive care unit with four beds has been added to the existing infrastructure so that this can be managed effectively.

Of a total 270 tests, 86 were found positive for

--IANS

vg/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)