Himachal to hold global investor summit in June

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said the state is making all-out efforts to attract investment and is holding a global investor summit in Dharamsala on June 10 and 11.
The Chief Minister said the state has created a land bank for allocation to industries and information on this has been made available on the Revenue Department website.
"This is a major step which would help the interested entrepreneurs in getting information about the availability of land as per their choice at one click," he said here at a review meeting of the investor summit.
Thakur said the summit would go a long way in attracting investment of thousands of crores of rupees in tourism, hospitality, resorts, pharmaceutical, information technology, health, herbal and ayurveda, horticulture, power, food processing, real estate and education sectors.
Thakur said Himachal Pradesh has a peaceful environment which will help in attracting entrepreneurs.
He also launched the website and mobile app of the global investor summit.
Chief Secretary B.K. Agarwal said roadshows would also be organised in major cities across the country about the summit and the Chief Minister would participate in it in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
