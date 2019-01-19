Himachal to hold global investor summit in June

on Saturday said the state is making all-out efforts to attract investment and is holding a global investor summit in Dharamsala on June 10 and 11.

The said the state has created a for allocation to industries and information on this has been made available on the website.

"This is a major step which would help the interested entrepreneurs in getting information about the availability of land as per their choice at one click," he said here at a review meeting of the investor summit.

Thakur said the summit would go a long way in attracting investment of thousands of crores of rupees in tourism, hospitality, resorts, pharmaceutical, information technology, health, herbal and ayurveda, horticulture, power, food processing, and education sectors.

Thakur said has a peaceful environment which will help in attracting entrepreneurs.

He also launched the website and mobile app of the global investor summit.

said roadshows would also be organised in major cities across the country about the summit and the would participate in it in and

--IANS

vg/mag/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)