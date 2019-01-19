Anil Ambani's son Anshul Ambani joins Reliance Group as management trainee

Twenty-three-year-old Anshul Ambani, the youngest son of Anil Ambani, joined the Group last week, a statement said on Saturday.

In the statement, the Group said Anshul has joined Infrastructure as after completing his undergraduate degree in Management from the Stern School of Business,

is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) arm of the group. It is also the holding company for the group's power generation and distribution businesses, Mumbai Metro, defence business, and various other road and airport projects, it said.

Anshul takes a similar route to the group as his elder brother Anmol, who had joined as a trainee in 2014 and later joined the board in 2016.

currently oversees the group's financial services business. In the absence of a at Reliance Capital, all CEOs of operating companies and group functional heads report to

--IANS

vj/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)