Anil Ambani's son Anshul Ambani joins Reliance Group as management trainee

Twenty-three-year-old Anshul Ambani, the youngest son of Anil Ambani, joined the Reliance Group last week, a statement said on Saturday.
In the statement, the Reliance Group said Anshul has joined Reliance Infrastructure as management trainee after completing his undergraduate degree in Management from the Stern School of Business, New York University.
Reliance Infrastructure is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) arm of the group. It is also the holding company for the group's power generation and distribution businesses, Mumbai Metro, defence business, and various other road and airport projects, it said.
Anshul takes a similar route to the Ambani family-run group as his elder brother Anmol, who had joined Reliance Mutual Fund as a trainee in 2014 and later joined the Reliance Capital board in 2016.
Anmol currently oversees the group's financial services business. In the absence of a CEO at Reliance Capital, all CEOs of operating companies and group functional heads report to Anmol.
