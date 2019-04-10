Hindalco shares fall 3% as Alumina plant shuts

-
ALSO READ
Hindalco Industries slips as operations at Muri plant suspended temporarily
Hindalco Industries net profit falls to Rs 247 cr in Q3 on high input cost
Hindalco Q2 profit drops 21 pc to Rs 309 cr
Hindalco Industries firms up after Q3 results
Hindalco to invest Rs 6,000 cr to set up downstream facilities
-
Shares of Hindalco Industries on the BSE declined around 3 per cent on Wednesday as the company temporarily shut the operations of its alumina plant in Jharkhand after a spillage incident injured four people.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, in the red mud (bauxite residue) storage area connected to the alumina plant in Muri. It involved the spillage in the red mud cake storage area.
At 1.39 p.m, the shares of Hindalco Industries traded at Rs 210.35 per share, lower by Rs 6.40 or 2.95 per cent from its previous close.
In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said: "As a precautionary measure, operations have been temporarily suspended to assess the situation."
According to the filing, preliminary investigations do not indicate any material impact on the surrounding environment or to property and efforts are ongoing to clear the spillage.
--IANS
rrb/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU