Markets open in red on Wednesday

The 30- Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 38,898.60, touched a high of 38,902.44 points and a low of 38,851.77.

It is trading at 38,900.60 down by 38.62 points or 0.10 per cent from its Tuesday's close at 38,939.22.

On the other hand, the broader 50- Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,646.85 after closing at 11,671.95.

The Nifty is trading at 11,655.70 in the morning.

--IANS

vj/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)