Huawei partners with Infosys on new Cloud solutions

Chinese on Tuesday said it had entered into an agreement with software major to develop new in a bid to help enterprises fast-track their digital transformation.

As part of the agreement, will join the Cloud Partner Network (HCPN), a global partner programme to provide valuable services, and technical, marketing and management support, said, adding that by the end of 2018, the number of HCPN partners exceeded 6,000.

"We hope to further expand the HCPN partner ecosystem by identifying and developing partners such as with deep consulting expertise," Edward Deng, of Huawei Cloud Global Market, said in a statement.

"Combining Huawei Cloud's product innovation and Infosys' strengths in next-generation digital services, we will help our clients accelerate their transition to the Cloud," said S., President, Infosys.

"As part of this engagement, we will provide a suite of technologies hosted on HUAWEI Cloud, such as including SAP and other enterprise workloads," he added.

--IANS

gb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)