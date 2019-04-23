Petrol may not go beyond Rs 75/litre till election-end

Call it election time or return of the administered price mechanism regime, but the of petrol may not cross the Rs 75 a litre-mark in Delhi, at least till the end of polling on May 19.

sources said that companies (OMCs) have been told in no uncertain terms to keep a check on the rising price transport fuels - petrol and diesel - even though rise in global and India's daily pricing mechanism makes it impossible to control price rise.

OMCs have not been issued any written order on petrol prices, but the government being its largest shareholder has exercised its control to make sure that companies absorb a portion of the hike in and prevent consumers from paying abnormally higher prices, especially in the middle of election season.

"The 75 a litre-mark for petrol is a psychological level that does not affect the comfort level of the Centre. Anything beyond this, could have an adverse fallout for the ruling party during elections," an source said here.

When contacted, an in a company denied getting any directive from the government to hold petrol and diesel prices, but agreed that the of these two have not been revised for the last few days.

" of petrol and diesel depends on a lot of factors and not just global movement of crude and product prices," the official said.

In the wake of a spurt in global oil prices, the price of petrol in stood very close to the Rs 75 a litre-mark on Tuesday, at Rs 72.95.

The price may rise sharply in the coming week as the US decision to withdraw the waiver on sanctions to importing countries, including India, is keeping global on the boil with prices already touching $73 a barrel and rising.

The source said that to test the new scheme, OMCs would absorb any hike in the petrol price beyond Rs 75 only in It could be extended to other parts of the country, if the global prices continue to rise.

The OMCs are already absorbing a portion of the hike. The price of petrol had remained unchanged nationally for 6 consecutive days between March 30 and April 4 even though the global price movement required an increase in

Post April 4, the has remained unchanged between two to three days on numerous occasions till date.

The is unlikely to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel in the middle of elections. In this situation, the best option available is to cap the increase in retail price of

OMCs are hoping that the would correct itself, which would ease the situation on prices and could be withdrawn later.

State-run fuel retailers Indian Oil Corp, and switched to daily price revision from a fortnightly pricing system in June 2017 as the government sought to further the pricing reforms in the sector.

The system, however, has now become a big headache as constant increase in global prices are pushing up and diesel prices daily.

( can be contacted at subhash.n@ians.in)

--IANS

sn/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)