Hundreds take out candlelight march to Jallianwala Bagh

Hundreds of people, including students, local residents and even visitors, held a candlelight march in on Friday evening on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the massacre by British Indian forces.

People carried candles in their hands and slowly walked the 1-km distance from the in Amritsar's walled city area towards the near the

People could be seen carrying and waving scores of national flags with patriotic songs playing in the background.

The march ended at the where homage was paid to the martyrs.

The 100th anniversary of the killing of hundreds of unarmed, innocent Indians, including women and children, who were protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act of the British government, by British Indian forces led by Reginald Dyer, falls on April 13, 1919.

The massacre is one of the darkest chapters of India's freedom struggle to free the country from British occupation. It showed the brutal repression unleashed by the British on Indian subjects.

Governor V.P. Singh Badnore, Amarinder Singh, and other prominent people, including members of the families of those killed in the massacre, joined the candlelight march.

Tight security arrangements were made by the Police and security agencies for the event.

The British government, even after 100 years, has only regretted the massacre but stopped short of apologizing for the killing of so many innocent people.

is expected to arrive here on Friday night and pay homage to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh on Saturday (April 13).

Vice will arrive here on Saturday afternoon for the main function to commemorate the 100 years of the massacre.

--IANS

js/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)