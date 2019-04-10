UK PM expresses regret over Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Ahead of the 100th anniversary of the massacre, UK on Wednesday expressed regret over the worst bloodbath committed by the during the colonial period, terming it as a "shameful scar" on British Indian history.

"The tragedy of of 1919 is a shameful scar on British Indian history. As Her Majesty the (Elizabeth II) said before visiting in 1997, it is a distressing example of our past history with India," said the British leader while replying to questions in the

"The deeply regrets what happened and the suffering caused in Jallianwala Bagh tragedy."

Former British had described the tragedy as "a deeply shameful event in British history" during a visit to in 2013.

On April 13, 1919, British forces led by opened fire in Jallianwala Bagh on thousands of unarmed and peaceful protesters, including women and children, killing hundreds of them.

The Jallianwala Bagh houses the martyrs' memorial which was established in 1951 to commemorate the massacre. It is managed by the

In February this year, the Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to mount pressure on the Centre to seek a formal apology from the "for one of the worst ever bloodbaths in the world".

The Assembly resolution stated that "an apology for the massacre would be a befitting tribute to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh during its centenary year".

"It was a dastardly act perpetrated upon the innocent people who had converged at the Jallianwala Bagh on the fateful day of on April 13, 1919, to protest against Rowlatt Act of the Imperial rulers," the resolution said.

A recently released researched book "Jallianwala Bagh, 1919 - The Real Story" by indicated that the British rulers of that time were unnerved by the unrest in in general, and in particular, which led them to do something which could "teach a lesson" to the citizens.

