I-League: East Bengal, Mohun Bagan desperate for victory in crucial derby clash (Preview)

Their title hopes hanging by a thread, traditional heavyweights East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will be desperate to outshine each other and cut the gap at the top of the table when they cross swords in an contest here on Sunday.

East Bengal are placed fourth in the league standings with 22 points from 12 games, while Mohun Bagan are sixth with 21 from 13. A win for either will help them cut down the deficit with leaders FC, who are at the top with 30 points from 13 games.

Mohun Bagan lost their former head after a home loss against top division newcomers Real Kashmir, after which, former East Bengal was brought in, to turn the tide for the green and maroons.

The new boss understandably tried to play down the enormity of the fixture in the pre-match press conference.

"I have come here to help Mohun Bagan and am not thinking of revenge. This is an important match. It is our home match, and we must get a positive result," he said.

Jamil agreed that Haitian winger Norde was key to the fortunes of his team. has been on a spaced out comeback after a long lay-off and has shown glimpses of his class, scoring four quality goals in the game time he has been able to cull out thus far.

Mohun Bagan have fallen behind quite a bit in the title race. Even if they win their remaining seven matches -- which can hardly be taken for granted given their patchy form -- they will reach 42 points at best. With leaders sitting pretty on 30 points from 13 matches, even Mohun Bagan's best effort might not be enough to finish atop the 11-team league.

East Bengal, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold -- more hot than cold -- and once again have the services of Mexican striker Enrique Esqueda, who started the season and missed a few games in between due to

Besides Esqueda, they also have a heady attacking combination in the league's highest scorer Jobby Justin, Spaniard Jamie Santos Colado, and Laldanmawia Ralte, the who scored in the first leg fixture at the same venue and has had a resurrected season so far.

Their Spanish AlejandroA Menendez put up a determined front ahead of the derby.

"Mohun Bagan is a difficult match. We are focusing on the game. All the teams that are fighting for the title are difficult. But we are focusing only on the next match. We have to fight and get full three points to fight for the title," he said.

Just like in the build-up to I-League's first-leg clash against Mohun Bagan a month ago, Menendez again made his team practice behind closed doors. This time even more determinedly, having shifted his troops from the Salt Lake Stadium's training ground to a better 'protected' SAI ground.

"We need an environment where players can focus only on the game away from public glare. We need some privacy so that we can work on our combinations and tactics. Hence, our decision to do closed-door training," Alejandro said with the team's acting as an

"In a big match like this, you need to perfect the small details," he added.

