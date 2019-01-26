Atletico coach says he has confidence in Kalinic

Atletico coach has said that he has confidence in striker Nikola Kalinic, who is set to start in Atletico's upcoming match against Getafe, a team Simeone praised.

had been speculating about Kalinic's possible departure, a move that would allow Atletico to sign Spain striker from Chelsea, news reported.

"I count on Kalinic and all the players of the team, injured or not, and I always want them to give us the best of themselves," Simeone said at a press conference on Friday night.

Simeone dismissed reports of Atletico having reached an agreement to sign Morata on a six-month loan contract, with an option to make the transfer permanent.

"Niko behaved very well professionally since he arrived. On the sporting level, he improved, he did not arrive in the best way," Simeone said at the presser adding: "He worked and made the most of the opportunities and became important when he had to play."

Kalinic, 31, joined the Spanish capital's team on August 9, 2018 from side for a reported 13 million pounds ($17 million).

Since joining the Spanish team, Kalinic played a total of 18 matches, including three games.

--IANS

kk/soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)