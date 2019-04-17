I-T raids intensified in Andhra after poll announcement

There have been a handful of Income Tax (I-T) raids on some leaders since the announcement of elections on March 10.

On April 3, I-T officials conducted a raid on the house of and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust board in Proddatur in district. Sudhakar Yadav was also the candidate from constituency in the same district.

Sudhakar Yadav, who is also the of and Projects Limited, later said the IT officials left after a five-hour search without making any

I-T officials also searched TDP's member C.M. Ramesh's house in district on April 5.

Ramesh, a of N. Chandrababu Naidu, said the IT sleuths found nothing in his house.

Ramesh, whose businesses were also raided a few months ago, alleged that the BJP was behind the raids to help the

On April 9, two days before and Assembly elections in the state, I-T officials conducted a raid at the residence of Gurappa Naidu, the of TDP Galla Jayadev, who is seeking re-election from the Guntur constituency.

The later said it conducted the search at the residence of after information was received on a toll-free number that cash was kept at his residence which was to be used for the elections. They seized 45.4 lakh from the premises.

The said that it was only while recording his statement that revealed that he was giving services to Jayadev.

Jayadev, who was the richest in the outgoing Lok Sabha with declared assets of 683 crore, is the of Amara Raja Group, known for its automotive battery brand

The I-T officials also conducted searches at the residence of candidate from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency, Modugula Venugopala Reddy.

Condemning the raids on TDP leaders, Chandrababu Naidu had staged a sit-in during the election campaign, slamming the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for misusing I-T and other central agencies to target TDP leaders.

A day before the polling, he also staged a sit-in in front of the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office in Amaravati over the I-T raids and transfer of state officials by the

Naidu questioned the I-T raids at a time when the model code of conduct was in force.

During a visit to the in Chennai on Tuesday, Naidu said the searches were only targeted against those who were opposed to the

--IANS

ms/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)