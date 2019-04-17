Thunderstorm kills 25 in Rajasthan, CM announces aid

At least 25 persons lost their lives in after a severe hit the state on Tuesday evening, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Relief and Ashutosh A.T. Pednekar, four people died in Jhalawad, five in Udaipur, four in Jaipur, two each in Bundi, Jalore and Rajsamand, and one each in Baran, Bhilwara, Alwar, Hanumangarh, Pali and Pratapgarh.

Roofs collapsed in many parts of the state and electric poles were uprooted under the impact winds blowing at the speed of 60 kmph, the officials said.

In Jaipur, trees were uprooted at more than 12 dozen places.

Meanwhile, has said that Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia will be given to the families of deceased.

Gehlot said instructions have been given to the to evaluate the losses of farmers so that timely aid could be provided to them.

--IANS

