Amid uncertainty over India's import possibilities from after May 2 when the waivers to US sanctions on are withdrawn, state run has stepped-up efforts in this direction by creating in 3 Indian cities.

IDBI received the nod to handle import-export transactions with Iran in early March.

" will shortly start setting up processing cells in Delhi, and The already has a centre in The Indo-Iran trade settlements can be done at any of IDBI's branches and these three centres will be the processing units," a senior said.

"Direct payments can be routed through the Iranian banks when a checks out with his account number."

Alhough IDBI got the mandate to handle the Iran import-export setlements in first week of March, however, due to the delay in receiving funds into the Iranian "vostro" accounts, the bank could not operationalise the trade settlement mechanism. Now with the receipt of some funds, the process will start, the source added.

According to the mechanism agreed by the two countries, Iranian banks will open "vostro" accounts with IDBI Bank in India, and payments by Indian importers, including companies and exporters, will be deposited into these accounts in rupees.

The bank will have designated in these cities to facilitate business transactions for Indian exporters dealing with Iran. IDBI Bank has also received started receiving funds from Iraninan banks for the export settlements of Iran, the source said.

It is still premature to say whether there will be imports from Iran or not post May 2, he added.

has become the second bank permitted process Iran trade settlements, after UCO Bank, which was the only one handling rupee payments till now.

IDBI would also aim at easy funds allocation and direct settlement of export bills for exporters, including those dealing in rice and tea, the source said.

Its expansion into the bilateral space comes at a time when there are demands for creating similar bilateral mechanism in Indian rupees with other countries with which the route is either not available or has become deactivated.

used to pay Iran for the oil in euros using European channels. But this channel was blocked from November 2018 onwards owing to the US sanctions.

Iran currently is India's third-largest after and It was India's second biggest supplier of after till 2010-11 but Western sanctions relegated Iran to the seventh spot in the subsequent years.

In 2013-14 and 2014-15, bought 11 million tonnes (MT) and 10.95 MT of crude, respectively, from Iran.

The India-Iran bilateral trade increased to $13.8 billion in 2017-18, from $12.9 billion in the previous fiscal. However, India's exports to the Gulf nation were only worth $2.5 billion.

