Rs 300 cr hole in Air India pocket as Pakistan air space closes

has suffered losses of around Rs 300 crore since late February as its long haul flights from New are taking longer to reach destinations in Europe, the Gulf and the US because of the closure of Pakistan's airspace.

The Pakistani airspace has remained shut for traffic to and from ever since hostilities broke out between the two countries after the Pulwama suicide bombing in on February 14.

With its aircraft operating from New spending longer time in air, is incurring daily loss of Rs 6 crore on extra fuel burn, cabin staff expenses and reduced flights.

The national carrier has approached the Civil Ministry to ensure it is compensated for the loss given that the cannot pull out these flights due to various obligations.

" has communicated to us about this. It is being taken up with all concerned," a Ministry said.

The Air India flights to the US from now take 2-3 hours extra one way due to the restrictions over Pakistani airspace. Flights to are taking almost two hours more resulting in financial loss.

The airspace closure following an air strike by the Indian Air (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 27 has affected most from and the US that operate flights to and from

Almost the entire air traffic from to has also been impacted as they would pass through into and onwards.

American carrier United has temporarily suspended its Delhi- flight and is monitoring the situation.

German had said earlier that connections to and would also be hit besides operations to India.

"We are already preparing adjusted routes and will increase the amount of additional fuel in the event of delays. Some traffic rights for the new routing must also be secured," the had said on closure of Pakistani airspace.

An said that the has significant operations to Europe and and the diversion of flights due to closure of Pakistani airspace had so far caused a total loss of about Rs 300 crore.

"The losses on account of payload restriction and cancellation alone is about Rs 2.75 crore per day. The longer flying time has affected the duty hours of cabin staff and pilots," he said.

"The other have an option to pull out services in such situations but as the national carrier we cannot do so," the added.

(Nirbhay Kumar can be contacted at nirbhay.k@ians.in)

--IANS

nk/sn/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)