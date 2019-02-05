JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

Tanya wins JK Tyre ladies event

I-League: Lajong stun Churchill 3-2

Business Standard

India among World Cup favourites: Warne

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Leg-spin legend Shane Warne believes India is one of the favourites to lift this year's World Cup trophy along with England and defending champions Australia.

"As I'm putting my #worldcup squad together for my column, I really believe Aust can win it again. As we have the players for the conditions, match winners etc. I think England & India go in as hot favourites, but if the selectors play their part - then the Aussies can 100% win," Warne wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Indians have been in excellent form in limited overs cricket in the recent past. They won 5-1 in South Africa, defeated Australia 2-1 before beating New Zealand 4-1 this year.

The only blemish in their near perfect recent record is a 2-1 loss to England.

--IANS

ajb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 21:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements