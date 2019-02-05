Chandimal axed from Sri Lanka Test squad

(SLC) on Tuesday dropped out-of-form from the Test squad for the upcoming tour of

Opening batsman was named the stand-in of the 17-player squad for the two-Test series, starting on February 13. Stumper Niroshan Dickwella will be Karunaratne's deputy.

Chandimal's axing came after the right-hander scored 5, 0, 15 and 4 in their recent 0-2 Test series defeat to

The selectors wanted Chandimal to return to form by playing domestic as they named three uncapped players in the squad against the Proteas.

Batsman Oshada Fernando, seam bowler and left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya were the fresh faces in the squad while all-rounder Milinda Siriwardana has been recalled for the first time in nearly three years.

The first Test will start from February 13 in Durban, followed by the second at from February 21.

Squad: (Stand-in Captain), Niroshan Dickwella (VC), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohmed Shiraz, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Embuldeniya.

