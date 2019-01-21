India, China to hold talks over RCEP on Tuesday

and on Tuesday will hold talks on the Beijing-led (RCEP) about which has doubts and concerns.

India's Anup Wadhawan, who is in Beijing, will meet China's Vice of Commerce to discuss the progress made under negotiations and efforts to strengthen bilateral trade, according to the Indian embassy in

wants to clinch the 16-country free trade pact by 2019, but is wary of its market being flooded with the Chinese goods once the deal is approved.

Earlier, the reported that had sought talks with to allay its concerns about the pact.

The countries make up 46 per cent of the global population and account for 40 per cent of the global GDP.

has a staggering $104 billion trade deficit with the block.

Meanwhile, and India on Monday struck a tobacco export deal with China, which is the world's largest consumer of the produce.

The two sides signed a protocol for exports of Indian tobacco leaves during India's two-day China visit beginning on Monday.

"Quality tobacco on par with international standards is available in India at competitive prices and there is good potential for export of Indian tobacco to China," the Indian embassy in said.

Wadhawan met China's Vice of (GACC) Zhang Jiwen and urged him to expedite the market access for other products like okra, soybean, bovine meat, and

He appreciated Beijing for expeditiously addressing some long pending agricultural market access issues for Indian products, following the understandings reached on these matters at the informal summit in last year between and

( can be contacted at sharmagaurav71@gmail.com)

--IANS

gsh/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)