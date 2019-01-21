Passenger flights to be hit during Bengaluru air show flying display

Flight operations at the Bengaluru will be affected for 11 days from February 14-24 during the flying display of military and civilian aircraft at the biennial air show at the nearby air base of the Indian Air Force, the operator said on Monday.

"To ensure air safety, the Kempegowda International will partially shut commercial flight operations for the flying display of military and civil aircraft during air show's four practice days (February 14-17) and five days of the air show (February 20-24)," (BIAL) authorities said in a statement here.

As a result, arrival and departure of passenger flights will be affected for three hours (1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.) from February 14-17, for five hours (10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.) on February 18-19, six hours (9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.) on February 20 and five hours (10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.) from February 21-24.

The tech hub's airport is the third largest in the country after and

It has 49 airlines operating from it, including eight domestic, 28 international and 13 cargo airlines, with an average of 300 arrivals and departures each daily.

--IANS

bha/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)