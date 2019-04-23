India must keep buying oil from Iran: CPI-M

-
The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Tuesday urged the government to keep buying oil from Iran despite US threats to impose sanctions on any country which does so.
The CPI-M said it condemned the decision of the US government to impose sanctions on any country which purchases oil from Iran.
"The Trump administration has decided not to extend the waiver given to India and some other countries in this regard," it said in a statement.
"Any step to stop importing oil from Iran will harm India's energy security and national interests.
"Since the US has unilaterally imposed these illegal sanctions, the BJP-led government must reject these sanctions and continue to buy oil from Iran which is in the country's interests," it said.
--IANS
