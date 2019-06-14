India's growth a big factor for stability, hope in world: Modi

said on Friday that the world economy was transforming fast and growth of a big economy like and its technological progress was a big factor for stability and hope in the world.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of India- Business Forum meeting, said that there were three catalysts to promote trade and investment - right atmosphere, connectivity and business-to-business exchange.

"The world economy is transforming fast and growth of a big economy like and its technological progress is a big factor for stability and hope in the world. is no doubt a big market. Our youth and enthusiastic innovators will play an important role in making India a five-trillion-dollar economy," he said.

He said the bilateral trade between India and the Kyrgyz Republic was far below potential and his government has given a final shape to Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement and was actively working on bilateral investment treaty.

"I will like to say that to create conducive atmosphere, we have given final shape to Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement. We are also actively talking on a bilateral investment treaty. These will give a strong foundation for investment. We have created a five-year roadmap to boost bilateral trade. Kyrgyz Republic is a member of We are also working on a Preferential Trade Agreement with to boost trade," he said.

He said that connectivity was important to ease trade and has emerged as a new link between India and "We will have to give more attention to connectivity between and India," he said.

said offers opportunities for Indian traders and investors in areas such as medicine, textiles, railways, hydro power, mining, minerals and tourism.

The said that India and Kyrgyztan have had close cultural and economic ties and there was immense potential in the bilateral partnership.

