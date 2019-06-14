JUST IN
Modi, Imran exchange pleasantries in Bishkek

IANS  |  Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan exchanged pleasantries on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here on Friday, according to sources.

The pleasantries were "usual" in nature and were exchanged when the two were in the Leaders' Lounge, the sources said.

This is the first such interaction between the two Prime Ministers amidst the chill in the bilateral relations, triggered by the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in February.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 20:42 IST

