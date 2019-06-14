Modi, Imran exchange pleasantries in Bishkek

Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Khan exchanged pleasantries on the sidelines of the (SCO) Summit here on Friday, according to sources.

The pleasantries were "usual" in nature and were exchanged when the two were in the Leaders' Lounge, the sources said.

This is the first such interaction between the two Prime Ministers amidst the chill in the bilateral relations, triggered by the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in February.

--IANS

akk/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)