India's May merchandise exports up 4%, imports rise 4.31% (Roundup)

India's merchandise exports rose 3.93 per cent on a year-on-year basis in May to $29.99 billion from $28.86 billion reported for the corresponding month of last year, official data showed on Friday.

As per the data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, electronic goods, organic and inorganic chemicals, drugs and and engineering goods showed high export growth during the month under review.

"Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in May 2019 were $21.42 billion as compared to $19.94 billion in May 2018, exhibiting a positive growth of 7.42 per cent," the ministry said.

On the other hand, imports grew by 4.31 per cent to $45.35 billion in May from $43.48 billion reported for the corresponding month of 2018.

imports in May were $12.44 billion, which was 8.23 per cent higher in dollar terms, compared to $11.50 billion in May 2018.

"Non- imports in May 2019 were estimated at $32.91 billion which was 2.90 per cent in dollar terms, compared to $31.98 billion in May 2018," the ministry said.

" and Non-gold imports were $28.13 billion in May 2019, recording a negative growth of 1.31 per cent, as compared to of $28.50 billion in May 2018."

Consequently, the trade deficit during the month under review widened to $15.36 billion as against the deficit of $14.62 billion in May 2018.

Commenting on the latest data, said that such a growth in exports is a reflection of extremely modest growth in global trade and increasing protectionism.

"MSME sectors are still facing the problem of liquidity besides various other challenges including uncertainties owing to tariff war, volatility in commodities, currencies, rapid rise in trade restrictive measures and constraints on the domestic front," Gupta was quoted as saying in a statement.

said that US- trade war and developments in has further aggravated the problem in the world economy.

According to exports growth for May remains at sub-optimal level requiring immediate government intervention.

"For engineering sector, exporters need crucial raw material like at international prices. Exporters are looking for fiscal relief," Sehgal was quoted as saying in a statement.

