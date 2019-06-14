Hexaware acquires US-based Mobiquity for $182 mn

IT services company on Friday announced the acquisition of US-based digital services company for $182 million.

is present across three continents and specializes in creating frictionless multi-channel digital experiences using cloud technologies, a statement from Hexaware said.

Commenting on the acquisition, R. Srikrishna, CEO, Hexaware Technologies, said: " strengthens two of our key strategic offerings: Cloudify Everything and Customer Experience Transformation. We are seeing a strong demand for these capabilities and, with this acquisition, we will be able to further accelerate our contributions to our customers' business growth."

Mobiquity adds to Hexaware's global delivery footprint with its centers in Florida, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Amsterdam, and

John Castleman, of Mobiquity said: "Joining hands with Hexaware gives us added scale, a broader portfolio of offerings that are relevant to our clients' digital journeys, and the opportunity to strengthen the Mobiquity brand."

