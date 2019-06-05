Indian, B'desh border guards exchange greetings on Eid

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) exchanged greetings, flowers and sweets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday.
According to a BSF official, senior officials of BSF and BGB accompanied by locally posted troopers greeted each other at many places along the 4,096-km Bangladesh frontier with West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Mizoram and Meghalaya.
"We exchange greetings and sweets on every important religious and national day event and programmes of both countries," the official said.
