Indian, B'desh border guards exchange greetings on Eid

The (BSF) and the (BGB) exchanged greetings, flowers and sweets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday.

According to a BSF official, of BSF and accompanied by locally posted troopers greeted each other at many places along the 4,096-km frontier with West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, and

"We exchange greetings and sweets on every important religious and event and programmes of both countries," the said.

--IANS

sc/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)