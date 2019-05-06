Indian crew The Kings win 'World of Dance'

The Kings, a crew from Mumbai, has found international glory with their victory on American reality television show "World of Dance", taking home a cash prize of $1 million.

" are officially 'World of Dance' royalty. Sending big love to our champions," read a post from the official handle of "World Of Dance".

Judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and stood up in awe of the finale performance of the show by the group The Kings, which performed a high-octane sequence involving stunts in slow-motion.

The 14-member Bolly-Hop squad, involving males aged 17-27, was consistently getting ace scores during its run on the show.

Among their competitors were Canadian Briar Nolet, the sister duo of and Ava, VPeepz, a group from the Philippines, and Unity LA, a 10-person squad from

