There can't be another Pammi or Dev: Sangita Ghosh

says she is very attached to "Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand", which premiered in 2001, and that she is sure there can't be another Pammi or Dev -- characters played by her and in the popular show.

It's raining reboots and remakes on the small screen. Asked if she would like "Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand" to get a remake, Sangita told IANS: "I have a special bonding with that show. I am sure there can't be another Pammi or Dev... the way Varun and I played the characters.

"If it is ever remade, maybe the names will be the same but the characters will be different. So, I don't know. I am very attached to it so, I wouldn't like to imagine it with someone else," she added.

Sangita is currently seen in the show "Divya Drishti" as a 'Pishachini'.

