Indian-origin pharmacist guilty in $4 mn US tax fraud

An Indian-origin has admitted to conspiring with two others in an income tax of $4 million and now faces a maximum sentence of five years in jail, according to a

Ajay Barthwal, 43, admitted participating in the tax evasion conspiracy before in Newark, New Jersey, said on Tuesday.

and Bhavesh Mistry, also of Indian-origin, who were silent partners in a pharmacy with Barthwal, have already admitted to their role in the conspiracy, according to the prosecutors.

The three hid $9 million that their pharmacy in took in between 2009 and 2011 from tax authorities and evaded $4 million in taxes, the prosecutor's office said.

To hide their income from the pharmacy, they deposited only a part of the proceeds into the business account and siphoned off the rest by encashing cheques.

Cheque-cashing businesses in the US pay cash for cheques after taking a commission to facilitate people without

