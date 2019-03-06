Gunmen kill 30 in Nigeria

At least 30 people have been killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire on the people at a village in Nigeria, the police said.

Mohammed Shehu, a said the incident took place on Tuesday in the Kware village of district.

The gunmen also burned the villagers' homes, reported.

According to local residents, hundreds of motorcycle-borne gunmen had stormed the village.

They, however, claimed that at least 35 people were killed in the attack following which many villagers fled for safety.

and in Nigeria's northwest region, have witnessed a series of onslaughts by the gunmen in recent months.

