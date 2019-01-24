Indian, Pakistani troops exchange fire on LoC

Indian and Pakistani troops were locked in heavy clashes on Thursday on the (LoC) in and Kashmir's district.

accused the Arny of using small arms and mortar shells to target Indian positions in Sunderbani sector without any provocation in violation of the 2003 ceasefire pact.

"The Pakistani firing stated around 9.15 a.m. The retaliated strongly. Firing exchanges are still going on," the said.

So far this year, over two dozen firing exchanges have taken place between the two armies, sources say.

On Wednesday, heavy firing took place between the two armies in Mendhar sector of district.

--IANS

sq/mr

