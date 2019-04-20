Indian woman gives birth at Dubai Airport

An Indian woman gave birth at Airport with the help of a female

According to a report on Saturday, the unidentified Indian woman went into labour at Terminal 2 of the airport but people around were reduced to mute spectators as they didn't know what to do.

Soon, Hanan Hussein Mohammed, an at the airport, appeared as a saviour on the scene and swung into action to handle the emergency situation.

She rushed the pregnant woman to the inspection room of the airport and helped her give birth to the baby there. But the baby was not breathing which led Mohammed to perform cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the new-born.

The mother and her baby were then taken to hospital.

Mohammed was later honoured by Ali Atiq Bin Lahej, of at the Police, for her "incredible act" and humanitarian as well as professional approach that saved the woman and her baby.

