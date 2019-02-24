Dubai sees slight tourism rise in 2018

welcomed a record 15.92 million tourists in 2018, the authority said Sunday, but the rise was marginal due to drops in visitors from the Gulf, and Britain.

The number of international visitors last year grew by just 0.8 per cent, far below the five per cent and six per cent rises in 2016 and 2017 respectively, said.

But the emirate remains "focused on ensuring that (it) becomes the number one most visited city in the world", said chief in a statement.

Declines in the numbers of Gulf tourists, mainly from and Qatar, and among Indian and British visitors were balanced out by upticks in the number of Chinese and Russians.

The drop in Gulf visitors comes after the along with three other Arab countries in June 2017 boycotted member

By country, Indian tourists came in first place with two million despite a slight drop from the previous year, followed by Saudis who increased marginally to 1.6 million.

Britons came in third with 1.2 million tourists.

Chinese tourists rose by 12 per cent to 857,000 and Russians visitors increased by 28 per cent to 678,000.

The city-state, one of seven sheikhdoms that make up the UAE, aims to attract 20 million visitors annually by 2020 when it hosts the six-month global trade fair Expo 2020.

Boasting the most diversified economy in the region, Dubai became a favourite tourist attraction in recent years due to its safety following turmoil in the

The desert emirate has a large number of world class opulent shopping malls, luxury resorts and even an indoor ski resort.

