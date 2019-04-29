Indians warned of fake recruiting agents in Qatar

The Indian Embassy in has issued a notification warning job seekers to be wary of fake recruiting agents in Qatar, the media reported on Monday.

The embassy said in a post on Sunday: "Please do not trust any recruiting agent who promises you a job in on a business/visit visa.

"Always ask for a copy of the agent's ID and save it carefully, so that the Embassy can help you better, in the event of any fraud," quoted the tweet as saying.

The number of Indians in stands at 650,000 as of 2017, which is 25 per cent of the country's total population, according to data.

--IANS

ksk

