Toll from Indonesia floods, landslides reaches 31

The death toll from floods and landslides in Indonesia's province and the capital increased to 31 on Monday, while the search for 13 missing people was underway, disaster agency officials said.

Floods and landslides hit the province on Friday. Although the water have receded, the disaster agency officials have warned people as more torrential rains were expected, reports

More than 12,000 people were evacuated from their homes, A total of 184 houses, seven educational facilities, and 40 others infrastructure facilities, including roads, bridges, water channels and facilities in the province, were destroyed.

The disasters have also damaged and cut off which has hampered communication and distribution of aids to the affected areas, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, of the

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)