IndiGo to launch two new international flights

In a bid to expand its international network, will launch new international flights from to and between and from July.

The daily non-stop flights between and (Saudi Arabia) will start from July 5, while those between and (Malaysia) will begin July 15.

"We are committed to strengthen and grow our international network, which is in line with our overall growth strategy," William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement.

"With the addition of these new international flights, we are committed to expanding our network to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers."

At present, the airline's over 200 aircraft fleet connects 53 domestic and 17 international destinations through over 1,400 daily flights.

--IANS

rv/rtp

