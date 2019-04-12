Infosys net up 10.4% in Q4 to Rs 4,074 crore

Global software major on Friday reported Rs 4,074 crore consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018-19, registering 10.4 per cent annual growth and 12.9 per cent quarterly growth.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the city-based IT firm said its consolidated revenue for the quarter under review (Q4) grew 19.1 per cent annually to Rs 21,539 crore, but was flat (0.6 per cent) quarterly.

Under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), net income increased 1.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $580 million, which is 15.5 per cent up quarterly.

Gross income under IFRS grew 9.1 per cent YoY to $3,060 million, which is 2.4 per cent up quarterly.

